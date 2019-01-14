Brexit
January 14, 2019

Pro-Brexit Conservatives reject ITV report they plan to support May's deal



Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves from the back of 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, January 14, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

LONDON (Reuters) - An influential pro-Brexit lawmaker rejected a report on Monday by ITV suggesting a eurosceptic group of Conservatives could support Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal on Tuesday.

ITV Political Editor Robert Peston reported that a lawmaker had told him the European Research Group (ERG) would support May’s deal unless an opposition Labour lawmaker withdrew his bid to attempt to block Britain leaving without a deal.

“We plan to vote no to everything: all amendments and the main motion, whether or not amended,” Conservative lawmaker Steve Baker, a member of the ERG, said on Twitter.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, editing by Elizabeth Piper

