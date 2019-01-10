Japan needs assurance disastrous no-deal Brexit will be averted - UK's Clark

FILE PHOTO - Britain's Secretary of State for Business, Greg Clark, arrives in Downing Street, London, Britain, December 4, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - A no-deal Brexit would be a disaster and Britain’s partners such as Japan need assurance that it will be avoided, British business minister Greg Clark said on Thursday, ahead of a visit by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to London.

Abe has said he wants Britain to maintain transparency and legal stability during the Brexit process.

“We need to resolve this concern, a very real concern that they have (over) a no-deal Brexit,” Clark told BBC radio, characterising no deal as a “disastrous situation”.