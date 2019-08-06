PM Johnson tells Japan's Abe smooth Brexit transition needed

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets with Estonia's Prime Minister Juri Ratas (not pictured) at Downing Street in London, Britain, August 6, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/ Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson stressed the importance of a smooth transition out of the European Union “whatever the circumstances” to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in a call last week, his office said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The prime minister was clear on the importance of Japanese investment in the UK, and the need to ensure a smooth transition for businesses through the UK’s exit from the EU, whatever the circumstances,” the Downing Street statement said.