PM Johnson tells Japan's Abe smooth Brexit transition needed

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson stressed the importance of a smooth transition out of the European Union “whatever the circumstances” to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in a call last week, his office said in a statement on Tuesday.
“The prime minister was clear on the importance of Japanese investment in the UK, and the need to ensure a smooth transition for businesses through the UK’s exit from the EU, whatever the circumstances,” the Downing Street statement said.
Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper