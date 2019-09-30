UK taking a careful look at the Brexit delay law - Javid says

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid walks outside 10 Downing Street in London, Britain September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government should obey the law but is taking a careful look at one which forces the prime minister to ask for a Brexit delay if a deal is not struck with the European Union by Oct. 19, finance minister Sajid Javid said on Monday.

“Of course, every government should observe all laws at all times. We’re taking a careful look at that law, but we are also very clear that our policy has not changed - we will leave on Oct. 31st,” he said, declining to set out the government’s strategy to leave without a deal if it has to.