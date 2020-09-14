Former finance minister Javid says cannot support bill that breaks international law

FILE PHOTO: Former Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid speaks during a ministerial statement on the summer economic update, at the House of Commons in London, Britain July 8, 2020. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s former finance minister Sajid Javid said on Monday he could not support the government’s Internal Market Bill, due to be debated later in parliament, unless it was amended because it breaks international law.

“Breaking international law is a step that should never be taken lightly,” he said in statement. “Having carefully studied the UK Internal Market Bill it is not clear to me why it is necessary to do so.”