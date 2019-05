FILE PHOTO: Britain's Home Secretary Sajid Javid is seen outside Downing Street, as uncertainty over Brexit continues, in London, Britain May 21, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay/File Photo

(Reuters) - British interior minister Sajid Javid, who is running in the leadership race to replace Prime Minister Theresa May, would be prepared to take Britain out of the European Union without a deal, The Daily Telegraph reported on Friday.

Javid wants to see Britain leaving the EU by the current deadline of Oct. 31, the newspaper added bit.ly/2Kms1kl.