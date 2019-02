FILE PHOTO: Britain's Home Secretary Sajid Javid is seen outside of Downing Street in London, Britain, February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

(Reuters) - Home Secretary Sajid Javid said on Wednesday that the risk of a no-deal Brexit has risen and that the option could not be taken off the table.

"It is not possible" to rule out a no-deal Brexit, Javid told ITV in an interview bit.ly/2SRZmJl.