UK government will not pull December 11 Brexit deal vote, minister says

Britain's Home Secretary Sajid Javid arrives in Downing Street, London, Britain, November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Next week’s parliamentary vote on British Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal will go ahead, interior minister Sajid Javid said on Monday, rejecting media speculation that the government might not go ahead with the vote because they could lose it.

“I don’t think there is any chance of pulling the vote. I just don’t see that happening,” Javid told BBC radio. “This vote is taking place, as planned, and many MPs (lawmakers) are considering how they may or may not vote.”

Opposition parties, the small Northern Irish party that props up May’s government as well as many lawmakers in her own Conservative Party have said they would vote against the deal on Dec. 11.

Javid also said details of Britain’s post-Brexit immigration system would not be published before the vote but he said it would bring net migration down to a sustainable level.