UK must be ready to leave EU without a deal: PM candidate Javid

Britain's Home Secretary Sajid Javid speaks during the launch of his campaign for the Conservative Party leadership, in London, Britain, June 12, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain must be ready to leave the European Union without an exit deal on Oct. 31, interior minister Sajid Javid said on Thursday, as he seeks to succeed Theresa May as prime minister.

Javid said his “absolute priority” was to deliver a Brexit deal but the government should be doing more to be prepared to leave the EU without an agreement.

“We have to be prepared to leave with no deal at the end of October and, if it came to a choice between having to pick between no deal and no Brexit, I would pick no deal,” Javid told BBC radio.