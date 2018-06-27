FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 27, 2018 / 9:48 AM / in 32 minutes

'No deal Brexit' would be unthinkable, says John Lewis chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is unprepared to leave the European Union without a deal and chaos would ensue were it to happen, the chairman of the biggest department store group John Lewis said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Shoppers pass a branch of John Lewis in London, Britain, September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

With only nine months left until Britain is due to leave the EU, there is little clarity about how trade will flow. Big business has started to warn of the consequences, with Siemens (SIEGn.DE), Airbus (AIR.PA) and BMW (BMWG.DE) all saying that their businesses would be hurt by a disorderly Brexit.

“A no deal Brexit is in my view a pretty much unthinkable scenario,” Charlie Mayfield told reporters.

Reporting by James Davey, Writing by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle

