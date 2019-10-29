Johnson tells cabinet: we need election to end parliamentary paralysis

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at the House of Commons in London, Britain, October 28, 2019, in this screen grab taken from video. Parliament TV via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told his cabinet on Tuesday that an election was needed to end paralysis in parliament and get Brexit done, Johnson’s spokesman told reporters.

The spokesman said cabinet fully agreed with Johnson’s position and that the prime minister would speak later on Tuesday during the passage of legislation needed to call a new election.

He said there was not enough time to change who could vote in the election, ruling out ideas put forward by some opposition parties to lower the voting age and allow EU citizens to vote.