Johnson tells EU he is 'disappointed' with Brexit deal progress

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, that he was disappointed there had not been more progress in Brexit trade talks, his office said on Wednesday.

“The Prime Minister noted the desirability of a deal, but expressed his disappointment that more progress had not been made over the past two weeks,” his office said in a statement, after Johnson spoke by phone to von Der Leyen and Charles Michel, president of the European Council. “The Prime Minister said that he looked forward to hearing the outcome of the European Council and would reflect before setting out the UK’s next steps in the light of his statement of 7 September.”