Boris Johnson says - Chuck May's Brexit plan

BIRMINGHAM, England (Reuters) - Britain’s former foreign minister, Boris Johnson, called on the Conservative Party to chuck out Prime Minister Theresa May’s “Chequers” Brexit proposals which he said were an attempt to mislead British voters.

“This is the moment to chuck Chequers,” Johnson said to applause and shouts of “bravo” at the Conservative Party conference in the English city of Birmingham on Tuesday.

“If we cheat the electorate, and Chequers is a cheat, we will escalate that sense of mistrust,” he said. “If we get it wrong, if we bottle Brexit now, believe me, the people of this country will find it hard to forgive.”