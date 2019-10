Britain's opposition Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn is seen at the House of Commons in London, Britain October 22, 2019. ©UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Thursday he would wait to see what the European Union decided on a Brexit delay before saying which way his party would vote on Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s offer of an election.

“The principle is: take no-deal off the table, EU answers tomorrow, then we can decide,” Corbyn told reporters.