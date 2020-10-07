Johnson to tell European Council head: time is in short supply for deal, says spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will speak to European Council President Charles Michel later on Wednesday to deliver his message that Britain will work for a deal but that time is running out before an Oct. 15 deadline, his spokesman said.

“He’ll be delivering a very similar message to president of the European Council which is that we want to work constructively and at pace to secure a deal but he will also underline the point that time is in short supply ... We remain focused on the date of Oct. 15,” the spokesman said, referring to an earlier phone conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.