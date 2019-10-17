Johnson to ask EU leaders to rule out delay - BBC political editor

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will ask European leaders to rule out a further Brexit delay in the hope that lawmakers will then choose between leaving the the European Union with his deal or no deal, the BBC’s political editor reported.

“No 10 source says Johnson will ask leaders to rule out a further delay - he’s expected to ask them to make clear it’s ‘the new deal or no deal but no delays’ he will tell EU leaders,” Laura Kuenssberg said.