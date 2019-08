Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel sit as they meet at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, August 21, 2019. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

BERLIN (Reuters) - Protesters cried “stop Brexit” as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived for talks with Angela Merkel at the German Chancellery in Berlin on Wednesday.

When asked by reporters if he was hopeful of a Brexit deal, Johnson did not answer.