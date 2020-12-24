UK PM Johnson urges Britain to make the most of new independence

FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street to attend a cabinet meeting at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) in London, Britain December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged Britons on Thursday to make the most of what he called the country’s soon-to-be status of a “newly and truly independent nation”.

“We have also today resolved a question which has bedeviled our politics for decades and it is up to us, all together, as a newly and truly independent nation to realise the immensity of this moment and to make the most of it,” he told a news conference.

Directly to the EU, he said: “We will be your friend, your ally, your supporter and indeed, never let it be forgotten, your number one market.”