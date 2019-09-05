Boris Johnson thanks brother, Jo, for his service after surprise resignation

FILE PHOTO: British Conservative MP Jo Johnson arrives at Downing Street, in London, Britain July 24, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson thanked his brother, Jo, for his service after the younger sibling quit his ministerial role and said he would stand down from parliament, citing a conflict between family loyalty and the national interest.

“The Prime Minister would like to thank Jo Johnson for his service,” a spokesman from Johnson’s office said in a statement.

“He has been a brilliant, talented minister and a fantastic MP (Member of Parliament). The PM, as both a politician and brother, understands this will not have been an easy matter for Jo.”