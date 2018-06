LA MALBAIE, Canada (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May reacted defiantly to critical comments by her foreign minister Boris Johnson on Friday, stressing that he was not the only one with strong views on Brexit.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

“These are complex negotiations. Boris has strong views on Brexit but so do I,” she told Channel 4 News during an interview at the G7 summit in Canada.