Johnson declines to comment on plan to send lawmakers away to go for no-deal Brexit

Boris Johnson, a leadership candidate for Britain's Conservative Party, gestures during a hustings event in London, Britain July 17, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Boris Johnson, favourite to be the next British Prime minister, declined to comment on a report that he was exploring a plan that could allow him to push through a no-deal Brexit but said he didn’t disagree it could be convenient for him.

Johnson is considering the plan for a Queen’s Speech, where a prime minister lays out their policy programme in November, Sky News reported on Tuesday. That means lawmakers would be sent home two weeks earlier, hindering their ability to stop Britain leaving the EU without a deal.

“I’m not going to comment on our programme,” Johnson said, asked at a hustings event when he would introduce a Queen’s Speech.

Asked about the convenience of a November Queen’s Speech, Johnson said, “I’m not going to dissent from you. That seems like a reasonable point.”