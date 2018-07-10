Amid UK political crisis, Boris Johnson posed for resignation photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Amid one of the deepest crises of Prime Minister Theresa May’s premiership, Boris Johnson posed for a photograph of himself, pen poised, ready to resign as foreign minister over Brexit.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in central London, Britain June 16, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

Johnson, frowning slightly and staring directly at the camera, sits behind a desk in a panelled room at his official London residence with his resignation letter - which bemoaned the death of the “Brexit dream” - at the ready.

It is highly unusual for senior British ministers to be photographed with their resignation letters and the picture provoked criticism from some opponents of Brexit.

“The fact that @BorisJohnson arranged for a photoshoot of himself signing his resignation letter for the front pages tells us everything we need to know about him,” opposition Labour lawmaker David Lammy said on Twitter.

“Self-obsessed, vain egomaniac devoid of substance caring only about himself and advancing his career. Good riddance,” Lammy said.

Johnson could not be reached for comment. His spokesman did not respond to requests for comment. A spokeswoman for the Foreign Office declined to comment.

The picture, taken at the Carlton House Terrace residence by Andrew Parsons of the i-Images pictures agency, was published on the front page of The Daily Telegraph on Tuesday.

When asked how the picture of Johnson was taken, Parsons told Reuters: “I have been working with him and I don’t really want to comment on it.” It was unclear if other photographers were allowed into the event.