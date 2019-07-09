Brexit
July 9, 2019 / 7:39 PM / a few seconds ago

Johnson refuses to rule out shutting parliament to get no-deal Brexit

Boris Johnson, a leadership candidate for Britain's Conservative Party, visits construction work for the expansion of Terminal Two at Manchester Airport in Manchester, Britain July 9, 2019. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) - Boris Johnson, the favourite to become the next British prime minister, refused on Tuesday to rule out suspending parliament to force through a no-deal Brexit.

Asked if he would prorogue parliament, Johnson said at a television debate with his rival Jeremy Hunt: “I’m not going to take anything off the table. I think it would be absolutely bizarre at this stage in the negotiations for the UK, yet again, to be weakening its own position.”

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; writing by Kate Holton

