British Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a bilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the annual United Nations General Assembly in New York City, New York, U.S., September 24, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

NEW YORK (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to Queen Elizabeth after the Supreme Court ruled he acted unlawfully when he advised her to suspend parliament just weeks before Brexit, a government official said on Tuesday.

Asked if it had been an apologetic call, the official declined to discuss the content of the conversation.