UK PM Johnson says post-Brexit trade deal will stabilise ties with EU

By Reuters Staff

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday a new post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union would stabilise relations with the bloc.

Describing the agreement, which was secured at the 11th hour, as what Britain voted for at a referendum on EU membership in 2016, Johnson told a news conference: “I think that what we have got here is the basis of a new long-term friendship and partnership that basically stabilises that relationship.”

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, Paul Sandle and Elizabeth Piper, editing by William James

