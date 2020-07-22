Britain did not vote for Brexit because of Russian pressure - Johnson

Britain's Prime Minister and Conservative leader Boris Johnson walks past a Union flag-themed JCB, with the words "Get Brexit Done" inside the digger bucket, through a fake wall emblazoned with the word "GRIDLOCK", during a general election campaign event at JCB construction company in Uttoxeter, Britain, December 10, 2019. Ben Stansall/AFP/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain did not vote to leave the European Union in 2016 because of any pressure from Russia, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday, after a report said the government had failed to investigate whether Moscow had meddled in the referendum.

“The people of this country didn’t vote to leave the EU because of pressure from Russia or Russian interference - they voted because they wanted to take back control,” Johnson told lawmakers.

“It is the UK that leads the world in caution about Russian interference,” he added.

