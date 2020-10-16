Brexit "trade talks are over", UK PM Johnson's spokesman says

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street, in London, Britain October 14, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

LONDON (Reuters) - Talks to agree a Brexit trade deal with the European Union are over, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said on Friday, saying there was no point carrying on unless the bloc fundamentally changed its stance.

“The trade talks are over: the EU have effectively ended them by saying that they do not want to change their negotiating position,” Johnson’s spokesman said.

“There is no point in trade talks if the EU doesn’t change its position. The EU effectively ended the trade talks yesterday. Only if the EU fundamentally changes its position, will it be worth talking.”

Earlier the EU said its negotiators would travel to London for further talks next week as planned.

But, asked about this Johnson’s spokesman said: “There is only any point in (EU negotiator) Michel Barnier coming to London next week if he’s prepared to discuss all of the issues on the basis of legal texts in an accelerated way, without the UK being required to make all of the moves.

“Or, if he’s willing to discuss the practicalities of areas, such as travel and haulage.”

The spokesman said a separate negotiation would continue on the implementation of transitionary border rules for Northern Ireland, known as the Joint Committee process.