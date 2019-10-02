UK ready for intense EU negotiations on Brexit proposal

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold talks with European Union leaders later on Wednesday and is ready for an intense period of negotiations after he set out his new Brexit proposal, his spokesman said on Wednesday.

“We are putting forward proposals that we would like to build upon. I think what is important is seeing that the EU is willing to engage with this broad landing-zone and to go into ten days of, as I say, fairly intensive discussions with us,” the spokesman said.

“If the EU, obviously, don’t show they are prepared to engage with this proposal then the prime minister has been clear that we will move forward and leave without a deal.”