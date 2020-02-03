UK businesses need to prepare whatever the outcome of EU trade talks - PM's spokesman

FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlines his government's negotiating stance with the European Union after Brexit, during a speech at the Old Naval College in Greenwich, in London, Britain February 3, 2020. Frank Augstein/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Businesses will have to take the same steps to prepare for the end of the Brexit transition period whether Britain strikes the Canada-style trade deal it is seeking, or a less comprehensive deal, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said on Monday.

Speaking after Johnson set out Britain’s negotiating stance, the spokesman told reporters there were likely to be customs processes required as the government defines its new trading relationships.