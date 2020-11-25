PM Johnson: Of course we're not extending Brexit transition period

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks on after a service marking Armistice Day at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain November 11, 2020. Aaron Chown/PA Wire/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would not be asking for more time to negotiate a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union, confirming his long-held position that the current transition period would not be extended beyond Dec. 31.

“Of course we’re not going to extend the transition period but we want to make practical arrangements to help businesses in Northern Ireland,” Johnson told parliament.