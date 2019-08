FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers a speech outside Downing Street in London, Britain July 24, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Picture

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday ahead of a Group of Seven summit in France this weekend, Johnson’s office said.

“They discussed economic issues and our trading relationship, and the Prime Minister updated the President on Brexit. The leaders looked forward to seeing each other at the Summit this weekend,” a spokesman for Johnson’s office said.