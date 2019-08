FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers a joint statement with French President Emmanuel Macron (not seen) before a meeting on Brexit at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, August 22, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

(Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to tell European Council head Donald Tusk that the UK will only pay 9 billion pounds instead of the 39 billion pounds liability agreed by former Prime Minister Theresa May under a no-deal Brexit, Sky News reported bit.ly/30wrm4P early on Sunday.

Johnson and Tusk will meet on Sunday at the G7 summit in France.

(Changes dateline to Aug 25)