PM Johnson, EU's Von der Leyen to discuss Brexit on Wednesday

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will talk about the progress of the Brexit negotiations on Wednesday afternoon, Johnson’s Downing Street office said on Tuesday.
“They agreed to stay in touch on the progress in the negotiations when they spoke earlier this month,” Downing Street said.
