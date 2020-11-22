Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
UK

Britain's PM expected to speak to European Commission head this week on Brexit - Telegraph

By Reuters Staff

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street to attend a cabinet meeting at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) in London, Britain November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

(Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to speak to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen this week in a bid to clear the final barriers to a Brexit deal, The Telegraph reported on Sunday.

Johnson is preparing to make an intervention in the Brexit deal talks this week as both sides try to secure a deal before the deadline, the Telegraph said bit.ly/35RBHO0.

Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson

