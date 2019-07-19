Brexit
July 19, 2019 / 6:14 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

EU plans to offer Boris Johnson a no-deal Brexit extension - The Guardian

1 Min Read

Boris Johnson, a leadership candidate for Britain's Conservative Party, leaves offices in central in London, Britain, July 19, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

(Reuters) - The European Union is preparing to offer Boris Johnson, the favourite to be Britain’s next prime minister, a no-deal Brexit extension beyond October 31, the Guardian newspaper reported on Friday.

“It will be described as a technical delay to save Boris from political embarrassment but then we will have time to find an agreement,” a senior EU diplomat told the newspaper.

Johnson could maintain the stance of being on course to leave EU without an agreement while keeping open the option of coming to a deal with the bloc, according to the proposal cited by the Guardian.

Britain is currently due to leave the bloc on October 31.

Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below