EU plans to offer Boris Johnson a no-deal Brexit extension - The Guardian

Boris Johnson, a leadership candidate for Britain's Conservative Party, leaves offices in central in London, Britain, July 19, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

(Reuters) - The European Union is preparing to offer Boris Johnson, the favourite to be Britain’s next prime minister, a no-deal Brexit extension beyond October 31, the Guardian newspaper reported on Friday.

“It will be described as a technical delay to save Boris from political embarrassment but then we will have time to find an agreement,” a senior EU diplomat told the newspaper.

Johnson could maintain the stance of being on course to leave EU without an agreement while keeping open the option of coming to a deal with the bloc, according to the proposal cited by the Guardian.

Britain is currently due to leave the bloc on October 31.