Johnson congratulates May on Brexit talks progress
December 8, 2017 / 10:03 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Johnson congratulates May on Brexit talks progress

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, who spearheaded the campaign for Britain to leave the European Union, congratulated Prime Minister Theresa May on agreeing a divorce deal with the EU to move Brexit talks on to trade on Friday.

Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson gives a speech at the Foreign Office in London December 7, 2017. REUTERS/Victoria Jones/Pool

“Congratulations to PM for her determination in getting today’s deal,” he said on Twitter.

“We now aim to forge a deep and special partnership with our European friends and allies while remaining true to the referendum result - taking back control of our laws, money and borders for the whole of the UK.”

Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Kate Holton

