Johnson: lots of Brexit teething problems, but fishing will gain

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leads a virtual news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic inside 10 Downing Street in London, Britain January 27, 2021. Geoff Pugh/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said there were lots of “teething problems” with the country’s adjustment to life outside the European Union’s single market but the fishing industry would gain over the medium to longer term.

“Of course there are there are teething problems in lots of areas and that’s inevitable because this is a big change,” Johnson said during a visit to Scotland on Thursday.

“But be in no doubt, over the medium term and much more over the long term, the changes are very, very beneficial for Scottish fishing,” he said, adding that eventually Britain would be able to fish all the stocks in its territorial waters.