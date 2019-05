Johnson says Britain should plan for no-deal Brexit

FILE PHOTO: Boris Johnson attends the 2019 British Insurance Brokers' Association (BIBA) conference in Manchester, Britain May 16, 2019, in this handout photo obtained by Reuters on May 16, 2019. MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY BIBA 2019 CONFERENCE/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

INTERLAKEN, Switzerland (Reuters) - Britain should be prepared to walk out of the European Union without a deal if it is to negotiate a suitable exit agreement, British lawmaker and prime minister hopeful Boris Johnson said on Friday.

“We will leave the EU on October 31, deal or no deal,” Johnson told an economic conference in Switzerland.

“The way to get a good deal is to prepare for a no deal,” said Johnson, a prominent leader of the Brexit campaign and former foreign minister who has said he wants to replace Prime Minister Theresa May as leader of the ruling Conservative Party.