FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in London, Britain, January 8, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - There is no call currently scheduled between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, a British source told Reuters, after reports in the Times newspaper suggested the pair would speak in the next 48 hours.