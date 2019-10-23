PM Johnson calls on Corbyn to explain how he will get Brexit done

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson is seen at the House of Commons in London, Britain October 22, 2019. ©UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn on Wednesday to explain how he would get Brexit done, repeating his disappointment that parliament had rejected his timetable while voting in favour of his deal.

“There is still time for (Corbyn) ... to do that and explain to the people of this country how he proposes to honour his promise that he made repeatedly and deliver on the will of the people and get Brexit done,” Johnson told parliament.