September 13, 2019 / 12:57 PM / Updated an hour ago

PM Johnson says there is the 'rough shape' of a Brexit deal to be done

FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson marks London International Shipping Week in London, Britain September 12, 2019. Johnson is pushing for a snap election. Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday there was the “rough shape” of a Brexit deal to be done and he was cautiously optimistic an agreement could be reached to smooth Britain’s exit from the European Union.

“We are working incredibly hard to get a deal. There is the rough shape of a deal to be done,” he told an event in northern England.

Johnson is due to hold talks with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and the bloc’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier on Monday.

“We’ll talk about the ideas that we have been working on, and we’ll see where we get. I would say I’m cautiously optimistic.”

