PM Johnson sees 'very, very good case' for EU to agree trade deal

FILE PHOTO: Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives at the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service HQ during his visit to Belfast, Northern Ireland August 13, 2020. Brian Lawless/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday there was a very good case for a zero quota, zero tariff deal with the European Union and that he wanted get it done quickly.

“There’s a very, very good case for all our friends and partners around the EU to do what I think we all want to do, which is a zero tariffs, zero quota deal,” he said during a visit to Northern Ireland.

“It’s there to be done. Let’s just get on and do it, and I know that our friends in Dublin very much share that perspective,” he added.