October 14, 2018 / 9:37 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Stand up to EU bullies, UK's ex-foreign minister Johnson says

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain should stop being pushed around by the European Union and press for a “super Canada” free trade deal, former foreign minister Boris Johnson said, increasing pressure on his former boss, Prime Minister Theresa May, over Brexit.

Conservative MP Boris Johnson walks through his garden at his home near Oxford, Britain, October 3, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

In his weekly column in the Telegraph newspaper to be published on Monday, Johnson, who was the figurehead of the campaign to leave the EU, said the Brexit negotiations were entering a “moment of crisis” and that May should change tack.

“There comes a point when you have to stand up to bullies. After more than two years of being ruthlessly pushed around by the EU, it is time for the UK to resist,” he wrote.

“There is a better solution ... It is the Super Canada, zero tariff, zero quota, free trade deal at the heart of a deep and special partnership. It is right for both sides, and it is time to go for it.”

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Sandra Maler

