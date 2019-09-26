UK PM Johnson says tempers need to calm down amid Brexit fury

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he speaks at the parliament, which reconvenes after the UK Supreme Court ruled that his suspension of the parliament was unlawful, in London, Britain, September 25, 2019, in this screen grab taken from video. Parliament TV via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday tempers needed to calm down and that getting Brexit resolved would “lance the boil” after a vitriolic confrontation with lawmakers in parliament a day earlier.

“We do need to bring people together and get this thing done,” he told BBC TV.

“Tempers need to calm down and people need to come together because it is only by getting Brexit done that you will actually lance the boil of the current anxiety.”