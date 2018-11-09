There will be no second EU referendum under any circumstances - PM May's office

FILE PHOTO: A British and a European flag are pictured ahead of the European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will not have a second referendum on its membership of the European Union under any circumstances, Prime Minister Theresa May’s office said on Friday after minister Jo Johnson resigned and called for a new vote.

“The referendum in 2016 was the biggest democratic exercise in this country’s history,” a spokesman for May’s office said. “We will not under any circumstances have a second referendum.”