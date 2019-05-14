JPMorgan says PM May unlikely to survive beyond the end of June

British Prime Minister Theresa May talks with case workers and domestic violence survivors at Advance Charity offices in West London where she discussed support for victims of domestic violence, in Britain May 13, 2019. Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. investment bank JPMorgan said on Tuesday it was difficult to see British Prime Minister Theresa May surviving beyond the end of June.

“Although PM May’s survival skills have been impressive to date, our sense is that the sand is finally running out of the hourglass for her leadership of the Conservatives,” JPMorgan said in a research note to clients.

“In our view, it is difficult to see May’s leadership extending beyond the end of June,” the bank’s analyst Malcolm Barr said in the note.