JPMorgan ups odds of a Brexit deal to 70% from 60%

FILE PHOTO: A woman passes by a JPMorgan Chase bank in Times Square in New York City, U.S., March 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. investment bank JPMorgan said the probability of a Brexit trade deal had risen to 70% from 60%.

“Our sense is that the likelihood of a deal has moved up from the 60-40 we had as the week began, and we now mark that up to 70-30,” JPMorgan analyst Malcolm Barr said in a note to clients.

“In our view, solutions to all of the issues listed above which both sides would be able to live can be designed, even if the process of getting to them is difficult.”