EU's Juncker says Brexit deal agreed

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker attends a College of EU Commissioners in Brussels, Belgium, October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said Britain and the European Union agreed a new Brexit deal.

“Where there is a will, there is a deal - we have one! It’s a fair and balanced agreement for the EU and the UK and it is testament to our commitment to find solutions. I recommend that (EU summit) endorses this deal,” Juncker said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “We have a great new deal that takes back control.”