FILE PHOTO: European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker holds a news conference at the Carthage Palace in Tunis, Tunisia, October 25, 2018. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

PARIS (Reuters) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said progress is being made towards a definitive Brexit deal but that it is slow.

“I have the impression that we are moving slowly but surely towards a definitive Brexit deal which should be concluded in the weeks to come,” Juncker told France 24 in an interview broadcast on Sunday.