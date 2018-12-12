EU's Juncker heard May's Brexit concerns ahead of summit

British Prime Minister Theresa May meets with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker to discuss Brexit, at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union chief executive has heard British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit concerns and is intensifying talks with EU leaders ahead of their summit beginning on Thursday, a European Commission spokesman said on Wednesday.

“Prime Minister May came to explain the situation in the United Kingdom and laid out the concerns as raised by the House of Commons, which she told us (she) would like to address in coordination with her fellow EU leaders and institutions,” spokesman Margaritas Schinas told a news conference, referring to the meeting on Tuesday.

“President Juncker listened to those concerns attentively,” he continued, adding Juncker had also spoken by telephone with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.